Search underway in Suffield for missing Windsor woman

SUFFIELD -- Police in Suffield, along with several other agencies including state police using K9s and a helicopter, are searching the area of Sunrise Park in Suffield for a missing woman. Roads will be closed in this area, according to police.

Karen Leonard, 57 is described as a white woman with red hair and brown eyes. She is 5' 06", and weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and light-colored shorts.

Police said they found Leonard's car parked at Sunrise Park, which is a town-owned park in West Suffield at around 7:45 p.m. Sunrise Park is a heavily wooded area which connects to the Metacomet Trail. She was reported as missing to Windsor police, who issued a Silver Alert for her.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

Anyone with information regarding should call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273 or the Suffield Police Department at (860) 668-3870.