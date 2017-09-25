Watch the video: Hartford bus driver narrowly misses kids after car hits bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A video shows how some school children narrowly avoided being hit by a CT Transit bus after a car crash Friday.

A Honda Prelude crossed the center line and hit a CT Transit bus on Pleasant Street in Hartford, near the intersection of Main Street.

Three people suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.

The Honda sedan is seen in the video drifting over the center line, crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic, and hit the bus before spiraling out of control.

As the car hit the bus struck the bus, the larger vehicle swerved to the right.

The bus driver was able to regain control of the bus and avoid hitting a large group of children on the nearby sidewalk.

Police are checking to see if the driver of the Honda was distracted at the time of the crash.

No charges have been filed. Police are looking at the video from the bus and other surveillance cameras posted around the area.