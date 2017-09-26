11-week-old baby on life support after mother claims father shook her

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARCHDALE, N.C. — North Carolina police are investigating a possible child abuse case of an 11-week-old baby. Her father claims she had a seizure, but her mother is saying he's responsible, according to WGHP.

On Saturday, Wake Forest medical personnel contacted the Archdale Police Department in reference to a little girl who had been received as a patient.

Crews say she suffered injuries consistent with child abuse and is currently listed in critical condition.

Additional details were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 861-7867.