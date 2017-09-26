32 people displaced in 5 alarm fire in Stamford

STAMFORD — Thirty two people are displaced after a five alarm fire Monday evening, that damaged three houses.

Firefighters responded to 50 Alden Street around 5 p.m. to a heavy fire coming from the rear of the house. The fire spread to the house next door and soon that house was engulfed in flames.

All thirty-two people living in the two houses were accounted for and twenty-eight of them, were relocated by the Red Cross. Officials said that both houses are uninhabitable. Another house at 46 Wright Street was also damaged, but no one living there was displaced.

During the fire, three people and four firefighters were transported to the Stamford Hospital for evaluation. Firefighters said one person and two firefighters were admitted for further observation.

The scene was cleared at 1:16 a.m. the following day. In total fifty-nine firefighters, eight Stamford fire trucks, one Belltown truck, three ladder trucks, one heavy rescue, and incident commander were used in putting the fire out.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal.