Durham man killed in crash

CHESHIRE — A Durham man died after he was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a head on crash around 7 a.m. on Yalesville Road near Talmadge Road.

Devon A. Schmitt, 20, of Durham, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he later died. Matthew T. Gilmore, 27, of Cheshire, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Cheshire Police are asking that anyone who has information about, this motor vehicle crash contact Officer Kevin Zaksewicz at 203-271-5541.