Fishing tournament held for military veterans in Hartford

HARTFORD — All this great weather makes this a great day to go fishing, and that’s perfect timing for the Tournament of Champions Disabled Military Veteran Fishing Tournament.

Tuesday’s fishing tournament is a part of a program at the Gaylord Hospital Sports Association. It’s a chance to provide adaptive sports and recreation programs to the physically disabled and the visually impaired adults in the Connecticut and Northeast region.

Check in got underway around 7 Tuesday morning, and the fishing kicks off at 8.

The fishermen will be out all morning and into the early afternoon hours. Then, at 2 pm, there will be a weigh-in to find out who reeled in the winning fish.