FOX61 Game of the Week: Bristol v Maloney

Friday night, we’ll be in Meriden as Bristol central takes on Maloney. Bob Rumbold will preview the game on Thursday night .

With the high school football season underway, each week, we ask you –the fans –to tell us who you’d like to see featured every Friday night on our airwaves.

Each week will feature three premiere matchups, with the winner being our High School Football Patrol Game of the Week.

This week’s nominees included three perfect teams, two Class L showdowns, and every team in great standing as the 2017 season continues to unfold.