Haddam police issue Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old woman

HADDAM — Police issued a Silver Alert for missing 75-year-old woman Tuesday.

Sandra McCarthy is believed to be on-foot, walking around somewhere in Haddam. She is described as a white woman with grey hair and brown eyes, 5 foot 3 in. tall and weighing 95 lbs.

She was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. by family members at home just prior to her reported disappearance.

They say she vanished suddenly and unexpectedly – one minute she was there, the next she was gone. Police were making automated phone calls to spread the word about the missing woman.

Police said she was last seen wearing a blue shirt and grey shorts. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sandra McCarthy please contact State Police Troop F at 860-399-2100.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.