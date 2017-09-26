Hartford woman collects thousands of donations for Puerto Rico

HARTFORD -- Yomari Soler-Velez was born in Hartford but is of Puerto Rican descent.
She decided to jump into action once she heard how devastated the island was after Hurricane Maria.
Soler-Velez took to social media to ask for donations for hurricane victims.
In a span of just two weeks, Soler-Velez managed to acquire thousands of food items, water and other supplies for the victims.
"We were all excited, crying, laughing," says Soler-Velez. "We had a wonderful time because we all came together. And we knew that we were doing something to help."
About a hundred volunteers helped load the items on a truck which will be sent to New York. From there the items will be placed on a plane to Puerto Rico.
