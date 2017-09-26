Madison school construction referendum fails

MADISON — A referendum to tear down one school and build another failed in a town wide vote Tuesday.

According to Thomas Scarice, Superintendent of Schools, although the results were unofficial, he said the referendum failed.

A major push behind the vote was the deteriorating and aging condition of facilities that were built in the 1940’s and 50s, according to district leaders.

The project would have cost more than $34-million with expected state reimbursement of at least $4-million.

This was the first referendum of a bigger project which also includes renovating Jeffrey School. That referendum is expected Spring 2019, at about $33.milion.