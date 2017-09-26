Meriden couple facing deportation granted 1-month stay after large protest in Hartford

MERIDEN — After a large protest in Hartford Monday, two illegal immigrants were granted extra time to stay in the state.

Franklin and Giocanda Ramos of Meriden were granted an extra month to live in the country, according to the family.

The sta came after 35 people, including the couple’s son, were arrested for blocking access to a Hartford immigration building Monday.

The couple came to the United State without proper documentation in 1993.

This summer, they were told they would be deported on Friday but immigration officials said they now have one additional month to stay here.