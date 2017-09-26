Police: Man threatened roommate with bow and arrow

PLAINVILLE — Police have charged a Connecticut man they say threatened his roommate with a bow and arrow after she refused to leave their apartment.

The New Britain Herald reports that 28-year-old Adam Dzilenski, of Plainville, was held on $5,000 bond at his arraignment Monday on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

Police say Dzilenski and the woman got in an argument Friday night because he accused her of bringing bed bugs into the unit. Authorities say he asked her to leave before taking aim at her and pulling back the arrow as if he was going to shoot. She ran into a bathroom and called police.

Responding officers found Dzilenski sitting on a couch with the bow and arrow beside. He denied making any threats.