Police searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — Police said they are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run Saturday.

New Haven police said around three o’clock in the morning on Saturday, 38-year-old Shaneka Woods was struck in the roadway at the intersection of Orange Avenue and the Ella T Grasso Boulevard.

“The vehicle that hit her fled the scene. It was not described to police. Woods was subsequently struck by another motorist. That driver remained there to speak with officers,” said police.

Police said Woods was gravely injured and was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital, but was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact detectives at 203-946-6304. Calls may be made anonymously.