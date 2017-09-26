× Section of Rt. 17 still closed in Middletown due to earlier crash

MIDDLETOWN — Route 17 in Middletown was closed Tuesday due to a car that crashed into a pole and brought down wires.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Police said the road was still closed several hours later and they had no estimation of when the road would be reopened.

The road was closed between Brush Hill Road and Round Hill Road.

Police said there have been continuing issues with cable and phone lines that were pulled down and they’re waiting on those to be removed and repaired.

For more traffic information, click here.