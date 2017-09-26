TMZ: Khloe Kardashian expecting child with NBA’s Tristan Thompson

HOLLYWOOD — Days after her younger sister Kylie Jenner announced her pregnancy with Travis Scott, Khloe Kardashian and boyfriend Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly expecting their first child, TMZ reports.

TMZ said sources say Khloe is three months pregnant and conceived naturally. The sex of the baby is unknown.

On Tuesday, Thompson left people guessing with an “eyes” emoji tweet as reports of Khloe’s pregnancy – and news of the Cavs signing 12-time All-Star Dwyane Wade – spread on social media.

👀👀 — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in September 2016 after going out on a blind date, Kardashian said on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”