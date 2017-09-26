WATCH LIVE: Trump holds joint press conference with Spanish PM Rajoy
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hold joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.
Trump and Rajoy are also scheduled to meet this afternoon for a working luncheon. This will be Trump’s first press conference since his remarks on the NFL, fueling a world-wind of controversy this past weekend.
Rajoy arrived in the United States on Monday, marking his first Washington visit since January 2014.
