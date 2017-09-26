WATCH LIVE: Trump holds joint press conference with Spanish PM Rajoy

Posted 1:59 PM, September 26, 2017, by , Updated at 02:32PM, September 26, 2017

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, September 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON —  President Donald Trump and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy hold joint news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House.

Trump and Rajoy are also scheduled to meet this afternoon for a working luncheon. This will be Trump’s first press conference since his remarks on the NFL, fueling a world-wind of controversy this past weekend.

Rajoy arrived in the United States on Monday, marking his first Washington visit since January 2014.

