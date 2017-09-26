Waterbury man arrested after attempting to reclaim bag of cocaine from police

SHELTON — Police arrested a man Tuesday, who they said showed up at the headquarters to retrieve a bag containing narcotics left behind earlier in the day.

Police said they were called to an incident involving Davie McMillian of Waterbury on Tuesday. Later in the day, someone contacted police to tell them McMillian had left behind a bag with what appeared to be drugs inside.

Police retrieved the bag and confirmed it contained some crack cocaine. Not long after, McMillian appeared at the station to pickup the bag. Police said he came with a woman, identified as a victim, who has a full no contact restraining order against McMillian.

Police said McMillan positively identified all the items in the bag, which were left behind by him earlier in the day. Police charged him with Illegal possession of narcotics and violation of a protective order.

His bond was set at $11,000.