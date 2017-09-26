West Hartford man gets 5-year plea deal for crash that killed 66-year-old Avon woman

FARMINGTON — A driver accused of causing the crash that killed an Avon grandmother last year faces up to five years in prison after accepting a plea deal.

The Hartford Courant reports 27-year-old Bennett Dunbar, of West Hartford, pleaded guilty Monday to felony misconduct with a motor vehicle. He was originally charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment.

Police say Dunbar was speeding in October 2016 when he crossed the center line on a Farmington road and struck a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Janet Pulver, of Avon. They said he told detectives he did not remember the crash, but that the ambulance crew had given him fentanyl and other opioids.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.