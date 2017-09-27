CT House and Senate Republicans: Override the veto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Republicans are hoping a new strategy works when it comes to making their budget law: override Governor Dannel Malloy's veto.

"There’s no other plan, there’s no other alternative," said State Senator Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore. "When you have the right interest and plan, it can move mountains."

Fasano and other Republicans would require a two thirds majority vote in both, the House and the Senate to override the Governor's expected veto. Their budget passed the Senate and House by a slim margin after a handful of Democrats defected from their party line to vote for the budget.

Talks continued Wednesday afternoon at the State Capitol. Legislative leadership on both sides and chambers met for a negotiating meeting that lasted around two hours.

"We’re not there yet but they’re very serious conversations and it’s good to have them, that doesn’t mean you have an agreement at the end but you have to have them to know if you have an agreement," said State Rep. Themis Klarides, House Minority Leader.

Legislative leaders will meet again with the Governor at 11 a.m. on Thursday.