Fairfield police need help finding man who exposed himself at beach

FAIRFIELD — Look closely, but not too close. Have you seen this man?

Fairfield Police are trying to find the man accused of exposing himself several times. It happened on Jennings Beach in Fairfield on September 5th and September 23rd between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and police say it happened several times.

Police are asking if you have any information on the identify of this man pictured to please contact the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau at 203-254-4835 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637).