Forum being held in Hartford on opioids in the workplace

HARTFORD — Opioid addiction is a nationwide problem — including here in Connecticut.

You may be working with someone struggling with opioid addiction. That is why on Wednesday state leaders are discussing how to identify signs of addition in the workplace, at Infinity Music Hall and Bistro in Hartford.

They’ll also be discussing the resources available to get help. Governor Dannel P. Malloy will be here, along with other speakers. Officials say Connecticut is on track to have more than 1,000 accidental drug abuse deaths for the year – that is an 18 percent increase from a year ago.

The forum will start at 8-10 a.m.