Game of Thrones live concert coming to Mohegan Sun in fall of 2018

UNCASVILLE — Westeros is coming to Mohegan Sun!

Well — in a sense. You won’t have any real dragons or Kings there but the music of the amazing world of George R.R. Martin and the HBO hit show are coming to Mohegan Sun in of 2018.

It will give fans the opportunity to watch as famed composer Ramin Djawadi leads an orchestra and choir performing music from all seven seasons of the iconic, Emmy Award-winning HBO series.

The new dates for the Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience Featuring Ramin Djawadi will include new music and footage from Season 7, as well a new custom stage design and mesmerizing visuals courtesy of state of the art video technology.

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is set for Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, September 28, 2018 at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $109.50, $89.50, $69.50 and $59.50 and go on sale Friday, September 29th at 10:00am through Ticketmaster. Ticketmaster customers may log on to Ticketmaster.com or call Ticketmaster’s national toll free Charge By Phone number 1-800-745-3000. Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning on Saturday, September 30th, subject to availability.