× Guide to helping the victims of Puerto Rico

How can you help the people of Puerto Rico and other island impacted by the hurricanes?

After a disaster, the most useful donations are cash.

How You Can Help:

Material Donations Needed

Emergency Supplies

Bottled Water

Baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

Diapers

Canned foods

Dry foods

Baby formula

Garbage bags

Towels

Canned milk

Canned and dry pet food

Baby and adult pain relief medicine

Stomach and Diarrhea relief medicine

Mosquito repellant

Blankets

Pillows

First-aid kits

Laundry detergents

Dish soap

Cots

Construction Supplies

Extension cords

Ground fault protectors

Pop-up canopies

Shovels

Wheelbarrows

Crowbars Hammers

Utility knives

Work gloves

Wood panels

Electric generators

Electric cables

Tarp

Ropes

Chainsaws

Safety glasses

Transportation and Logistics Support

Receiving and Transporting material donations

Collection and Storage of donations

Shipping

Air

Maritime

Telephone

202.800.3133

202.800.3134

Email maria1@prfaa.pr.gov or maria2@prfaa.pr.gov