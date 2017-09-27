Guide to helping the victims of Puerto Rico
How can you help the people of Puerto Rico and other island impacted by the hurricanes?
After a disaster, the most useful donations are cash.
- All Hands Volunteers is focusing on clearing paths to natural springs so people without their own water source can flush and shower.
- Americares provides emergency medicine, supplies and medical outreach.
- Catholic Relief Services works to provide shelter, water and critical supplies, including tarps, tents, and hygiene and kitchen kits to families affected by these disasters.
- Center for Popular Democracy donations will support immediate relief, recovery, and equitable rebuilding in Puerto Rico.
- Direct Relief focuses on medical relief for patients impacted.
- Hispanic Federation’s “Unidos” page will direct donations to help both Puerto Rico and Mexico in the wake of the earthquake.
- International Medical Corps provides emergency response teams provide lifesaving care and supplies to survivors.
- One America Appeal is the efforts by former U.S. Presidents to help recovery efforts in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories in the region.
- American Red Cross
- Save the Children focused on the needs of families and their children.
- United for Puerto Rico is headed up by the First Lady of Puerto Rico and is a one stop site for donations and assistance. Click here to see this information in Spanish.
- UNICEF – UNICEF USA is mobilizing to get immediate, critical support like Emergency Survival Kits, to the children of Puerto Rico.
- GoFundMe – There is a hub for fundraising campaigns related to the hurricane here. Also included are campaigns for individual families seeking help for loved ones.
- FEMA federal employees can email surgecapacityforce@fema.dhs.gov to apply and join the force’s rank.
How You Can Help:
Material Donations Needed
Emergency Supplies
- Bottled Water
- Baby wipes
- Hand sanitizer
- Diapers
- Canned foods
- Dry foods
- Baby formula
- Garbage bags
- Towels
- Canned milk
- Canned and dry pet food
- Baby and adult pain relief medicine
- Stomach and Diarrhea relief medicine
- Mosquito repellant
- Blankets
- Pillows
- First-aid kits
- Laundry detergents
- Dish soap
- Cots
Construction Supplies
- Extension cords
- Ground fault protectors
- Pop-up canopies
- Shovels
- Wheelbarrows
- Crowbars Hammers
- Utility knives
- Work gloves
- Wood panels
- Electric generators
- Electric cables
- Tarp
- Ropes
- Chainsaws
- Safety glasses
Transportation and Logistics Support
- Receiving and Transporting material donations
- Collection and Storage of donations
- Shipping
- Air
- Maritime
Telephone
202.800.3133
202.800.3134
Email maria1@prfaa.pr.gov or maria2@prfaa.pr.gov
18.465539 -66.105735