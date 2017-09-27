Guide to helping the victims of Puerto Rico

Victor Otero stands outside damaged house in Toa Baja, 35 km from San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 23, 2017, where Rio Plata flooded during and after passage of Hurricane Maria. Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello called Maria the most devastating storm in a century after it destroyed the US territory's electricity and telecommunications infrastructure. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR RETAMAL (Photo credit should read HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP/Getty Images)

How can you help the people of Puerto Rico and other island impacted by the hurricanes?

After a disaster, the most useful donations are cash.

How You Can Help:

Material Donations Needed

Emergency Supplies

  • Bottled Water
  • Baby wipes
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Diapers
  • Canned foods
  • Dry foods
  • Baby formula
  • Garbage bags
  • Towels
  • Canned milk
  • Canned and dry pet food
  • Baby and adult pain relief medicine
  • Stomach and Diarrhea relief medicine
  • Mosquito repellant
  • Blankets
  • Pillows
  • First-aid kits
  • Laundry detergents
  • Dish soap
  • Cots

Construction Supplies

  • Extension cords
  • Ground fault protectors
  • Pop-up canopies
  • Shovels
  • Wheelbarrows
  • Crowbars Hammers
  • Utility knives
  • Work gloves
  • Wood panels
  • Electric generators
  • Electric cables
  • Tarp
  • Ropes
  • Chainsaws 
  • Safety glasses

Transportation and Logistics Support

  • Receiving and Transporting material donations
  • Collection and Storage of donations
  • Shipping
  • Air
  • Maritime

Telephone

202.800.3133

202.800.3134

Email maria1@prfaa.pr.gov  or maria2@prfaa.pr.gov