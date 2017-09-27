Hurricane Gloria hit Connecticut 32 years ago today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It was the largest hurricane to hit the state since 1960.

Hurricane Gloria made a run up the East Coast in late September 1985, causing damage from the Carolinas to Canada. The storm's path through the state went from Westport through Hartford and up over the state line into Massachusetts.

It left downed trees, power outages and damaged crops. Because of the speed of the storm, it caused only minimal flooding in the state. Nearly 730,000 electric customers were without power, a record that stood until Irene hit in 2011 and caused power disruptions for 767,000 customers.

Damages totaled over $900 million in the storm's path.

