Massachusetts football team willing to forfeit games if opponents don’t stand for anthem

MASSACHUSETTS -- The national anthem controversy is not only taking place in the pros, but also teams on the high school level.

According to Fox25 in Boston, Methuen High School is telling opponents if they don’t stand for the national anthem when they visit, the school would forfeit the game.

FOX25 said Scott Phillips, the athletic director at Fellowship Christian Academy in Methuen sent out an email to every school in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference, saying:

“If players from visiting teams cannot or will not stand at the playing of the national anthem while visiting Fellowship Christian Academy, we kindly ask that the team not travel to our school. We will gladly forfeit the game.”

The national anthem controversy escalated Friday following comments from President Donald Trump. Trump sounded off against National Football League players who have knelt during the national anthem.

Trump said players who disrespect the flag and kneel for the national anthem should be kicked our of the stadium and cut from their team.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespect our flag, to say ‘get that son of a b***h off the field right now – he’s fired’,” Trump said.