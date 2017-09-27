Netflix scout for Narcos TV show found shot dead in Mexico; Mexico investigating

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in central Mexico say they are investigating the killing of a location scout working on the Netflix series “Narcos,” which chronicles the violent world of drug trafficking.

The Mexico State prosecutor’s office says it believes Carlos Munoz Portal was working before he was found shot to death in a car in farm fields near the border of Hidalgo state on Sept. 11.

The prosecutor’s office says in a statement that the car was found in the township of Temascalapa, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Mexico City.

Netflix says Munoz was a “well-respected location scout” and the circumstances of his death are still unknown.

Mexico’s film institute says Munoz also worked on the television show “Mozart in the Jungle” and movies including the James Bond film “Spectre.”