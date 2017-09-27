New Haven woman arrested in connection with North Haven Dunkin’ Donuts robbery

NORTH HAVEN — State Police have arrested a New Haven woman after they say she had a connection to a Dunkin’ Donuts robbery back in August.

State Police arrested Jaqueena Jones, 24, of New Haven, Wednesday morning without incident.

The robbery happened back on August 15th, around 4:50 a.m.. A suspect walked into the Route 15 Northbound North Haven rest area and demanded money from the Dunkin’ Donuts employees. The suspect then assaulted the Dunkin’ Donuts employee causing minor injuries.

The suspect appeared to be a black male in his late twenties wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, and sneakers with red bottoms.

The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

Jones had worked in the Subway, which shared a workspace. Police uncovered text messages between Jones and an ex-boyfriend, Trayvon Foster, who wanted to rob the Subway she worked at. She told him no, but did tell him when the safe at the place would be open. Almost 2 hours later, Foster came back to rob the Dunkin Donuts. Other text messages between the two led police to believe Jones was discussing about the location of the safe.

Foster was arrested on August 22nd without incident. As he was being interviewed, Foster admitted Jones gave him the access code to the safe a long time ago.

After going through her phone, and seeing the texts back and forth with Foster, Police arrested Jones with her involvement.

Jones was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and to Commit Larceny.

Jones was held on a $150,000 bond and will be in Meriden Court Wednesday.