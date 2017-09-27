PD: Missing New Hampshire student found in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said Jed Breen, 17, who was last seen Tuesday at a hospital, was found safe in Hartford Wednesday.

According to WCVB, there were no specifics as to why Breen was in Connecticut. According to the family, Breen was found unconscious Tuesday in a yard after he went for a run.

“He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for dehydration and left on his own,” the family told WCVB.

“He discharged himself from Exeter Hospital after being treated for dehydration Wednesday afternoon. He was severely disoriented and was last seen on the trails in the woods near Exeter Hospital,” said state police.