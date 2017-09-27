Reports: Jim Calhoun to accept D-III advisor position at St. Joseph in West Hartford

HARTFORD — The Hartford Courant and ESPN report that former UConn men’s basketball coach Jim Calhoun will take over Division III university St. Joseph in West Hartford this year as the program gathers players to compete in 2018-19.

Calhoun told the Hartford Courant “I just miss it too much. I miss the kids, going to the gyms, all of that.”

An official announcement will come at St. Joseph Thursday morning. Calhoun spent 26 seasons as Huskies head coach where he won three national titles in 1999, 2004 and 2011.

Calhoun retired as coach in 2012.

This story is developing and will be updated as soon as more details become available.