NEW HAVEN — Shoreline East issued an alert Wednesday saying their line has been suspended indefinitely.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, SLE train service has been suspended indefinitely, updates will follow. We apologize for the inconvenience. — ShoreLineEast Alerts (@SLEalerts) September 27, 2017

According to DOT officials, while the trains run on diesel, there was an electrical problem that may have been affecting the tracks.

Crews are out there assessing the damage now.

It’s unknown where the problem is, or how long the train service will be affected.