Summer-like heat again today, but fall-like temps arrive by the weekend

Another warm and humid day on tap for today with highs in the 80s, 70s shore.

Clouds will build in tonight followed by the chance for a few showers as a cold front approaches. This cold front may actually link up to some of the moisture from Hurricane Maria. Showers/thunder are likely early Thursday but the steady/heaviest rain likely stays just to our east.

After the front moves by, fall returns with highs in the 70s and 60s Thursday through early next week and low temperatures in the 40s.

Today: Early low clouds and fog break for partly cloudy skies. Warm and humid. High: Low-mid 80s. Upper 70s shoreline. Chance showers at night.

Tomorrow: Chance early showers. Then partly cloudy, breezy cooler and noticeably less humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. High: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.