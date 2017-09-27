Tracking early showers Thursday, cool & breezy with temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been a full summer stretch for the second half of September! We haven't had a below-average day in terms of mean temperature since September 11, and that streak may not end until Friday or Saturday.

Temperatures will steadily decrease as we head into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s to near 80 in a few towns, and it’ll come along with clearing skies after a possible morning shower. You may notice the gusty breeze at times coming from the northwest at 10-25 mph.

For Friday we’ll have sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, and then we keep those 60s around through the weekend.

Other than a scattered shower on Saturday, we have a very dry pattern setting up for a few days.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: A spotty shower, otherwise partly/mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s.

Thursday: Chance early showers. Then partly cloudy, breezy cooler and noticeably less humid. High: Mid-upper 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: Near 70.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely. High: Mid 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

