Waterbury man charged with murder in Norwalk cold case

NORWALK — Norwalk police said a Waterbury man was arrested and charged with murder after a cold case investigation into gang-related violence in Norwalk.

Ibo Boone, 30, of Waterbury, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the death of Michael “Mizzy” Robinson, Jr., 23. Robinson was shot to death in the area of South Main Street and Grove Street in Norwalk on October 29, 2010.

Police said Robinson’s murder was related to street gang activity in Norwalk.

Robinson’s slaying was featured in the fourth edition of the Cold Case playing cards. Those cards were produced in conjunction with the Department of Correction and sold to inmates in the Connecticut corrections system. Information on Robinson’s death was described on the king of clubs card.

Boone, who was living in Waterbury at the time of his arrest, is being held on a $1 million dollar bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court today.

“This arrest is an excellent example of what we can achieve through the collaboration of law enforcement agencies at all levels of government,” said Richard J. Colangelo, Jr., State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk in a statement. “I wish to thank the Norwalk detectives, the cold case unit and the State’s Attorney’s office for their work on the investigation.”

“While a case may be considered ‘cold,’ it is never closed,” said Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik in a statement. ‘”I wish to thank all who worked so diligently on this investigation and to reaffirm our commitment to work to bring some sense of closure to families who have lost loved ones.”

The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State’s Attorney for the Judicial District of Stamford/Norwalk and the Cold Case Unit.