3 more workers at Whiting removed from patient care

MIDDLETOWN — Three more workers at Whiting Forensic Division have been removed from patient care as a result of an investigation into the abuse of another patient.

The Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services said the suspensions were as a result of a separate investigation from the one that led in the arrest of nine workers earlier in the month.

DMAS said the three individuals were removed from patient care. They are under investigation are still employed and working there. They have only been removed from their patient care roles as the human resources investigation continues.

Other specific details about the nature of the allegations will not be made available as long as the investigation stays active.

In early September, State Police arrested nine people after an investigation of the abuse a 59-year-old male patient at the Whiting. Police said that investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.

Dr. Karen Kangas is the co-conservator of the patient 59-year-old in Middletown. Dr. Kangas said it was surveillance video from inside this patients’ room that led to the suspension of 29 employees in April over allegations of abuse.

Employees and managers at the psychiatric hospital have been suspended amid allegations of patient abuse at the maximum-security facility. The Hartford Courant reported that 31 employees, including 2 managers, at the Whiting Forensic Division at Connecticut Valley Hospital in Middletown were suspended. That’s up from 11 employees when the investigation was confirmed on April 4.