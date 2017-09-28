Collapsed sewer shuts down Homestead Avenue in Hartford

HARTFORD – The Metropolitan District announced that it closed a portion of Homestead Avenue today due to a potential public safety hazard in the road caused by a collapsed sewer.

“The MDC and its contractor Paganelli Construction, will begin working on Homestead Avenue between Albany Avenue and Baltimore Street to make the repairs. Emergency repairs are necessary as an inspection by MDC revealed additional structural issues under the road,” said the MDC in a release.

MDC added “Road closures and traffic detours will be needed to accommodate the construction. The construction work is expected to take place 24/7 until complete and is estimated to take approximately ten days.”

