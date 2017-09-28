Connecticut Budget Battle: Governor expected to veto Republican budget

HARTFORD — Sources tell FOX 61’s Political Reporter Jeevan Vittal that Governor Dannel Malloy is expected to veto the Republican budget some time today.

The GOP budget passed through the Democratically controlled House and Senate in an unprecedented vote on September 16th that stretched into the early morning hours of the 17th.

The budget has been slammed by the Malloy Administration primarily for proposed budget cuts to UConn and UConn Health worth $240 to $300 million.

Legislative leaders are meeting with the Governor today at 11 a.m. at the Capitol.