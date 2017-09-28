Connecticut women returns home after being stranded in Puerto Rico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- It was supposed to be a trip to see their mother's grave site but turned into a fight for their lives for Elizabeth and Ivette Oliveras.

"It was the most scariest thing that you can watch coming through the island," said Elizabeth.

Over 24 hours of rain, wind and terror pummeled the Island.

"All the power lines were down. All the trees, the water, the flooding," said Elizabeth.

Without power or food, the two needed to find a way off the Island. So they packed up and began the difficult journey to San Juan's Airport.

They passed unimaginable destruction along the way. Roads were flooded and gas lines stretched for miles.

Once they arrived to the airport they stumbled upon another horrific situation.

"So we finally make it to the airport, to our surprise when we got there, I was like, we just need to get the hell out of here and we couldn't get out of there," said Elizabeth.

"The heat is the first thing that hits you when you walk in the airport. Because it's already hot in the island," said Ivette.

"You couldn't breath," said Elizabeth. "That's how bad it was in there, you couldn't breath. You were getting dehydrated fast. You know, your mouth was drying up because it was so hot in there."

The ticket for their flight home wasn't valid. All flights were canceled. They were told they had to wait until October 3rd in order to catch another flight.

"I am going to freaking die," said Elizabeth. "I am going to die. I cannot last another day on this island I have to get out of here."

"You saw so many people crying because they knew that flights had been canceled.," said Ivette.

They waited without answers until a United Airlines worker told them about another flight that was first come first serve. It was a flight that brought them home.

"I just wanted to cry and cry and cry. You know, here are my kids. I'm able to see them, hug them, kiss them. My kids were desperately waiting," said Elizabeth.