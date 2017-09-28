Couple killed in Clinton explosion committed suicide: Officials

CLINTON — Officials said the couple that died as a result of a Thursday morning house explosion in Clinton, committed suicide.

The criminal investigation into the explosion determined that both victims were suffering from very serious medical and health issues and recently had become very depressed.

Candace Hinkley, 61, passed away Saturday at Bridgeport Hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the house explosion according to officials.

Prior to succumbing to her injuries, Candace made a statement to a Clinton Police Detective. The pair had previously planned to kill themselves together and that her husband had been manipulating the gas fire fireplace a day prior in an attempt to asphyxiate the couple.

Leo Hinkley, 64, died Friday from injuries he sustained in the same explosion.

The call came in around 12:30 a.m. Thursday morning at unit #11 at the Evergreen Springs trailer park.

Pieces of the mobile home were scattered all over the area.

Two people were pulled from the burning wreckage and taken to Bridgeport Hospital by Lifestar.

Mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in to assist the Clinton Fire Department.

The State Fire Marshal and Local Fire Marshal have not concluded their investigation.