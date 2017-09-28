Crumbling foundations fixed at Vernon condo complex

VERNON — Several families will have their condos back on solid ground today as the crumbling foundations are replaced at Lakeview Condominium complex in Vernon.

Eight of the 46 units are being lowered today onto the new foundation, a project that started in August.

25 jacks will be used to raise the parcel and then will be lowered in increments. Each foot should take approximately 45 minutes to lower.

An engineer confirmed 11 of the units have the problem plaguing hundreds of homeowners in Connecticut and the solution is to replace them.

The job is expected to take three months and will cost around $900,000. Each condo owner will have to chip in nearly $20,000, either in one lump sum or a fee will be added to their dues for the next 15 years.