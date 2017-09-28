DayTrippers: The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library in New Haven is a literary mecca

NEW HAVEN – Colorful volumes by the dozen, by the hundred, by the thousand.

Walk into the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library and be greeted by a stunning six story book tower containing an astounding 180,000 books – special, meaningful, important books.

“The typical reaction is, ‘Wow!'” says Communications Director Michael Morand. “You might spot an early edition of Sir Isaac Newton’s ‘Principia’ and you might spot an early edition of J.M. Barrie’s ‘Peter Pan’.”

Located on the bustling campus of prestigious Yale University, the library was built in the 1960s. “It’s really unlike any other building in the world,” says Morand. “It contains works of art and it is a work of art….the exterior is Vermont marble set in a granite grid.” The granite, which is an inch and a quarter thick, protects the precious acquisitions from the sun’s rays. It also absorbs and reflects light, creating a warm, peaceful atmosphere inside the library which was re-opened last September after comprehensive renovations.

The permanent collection includes the earliest books of Yale, as well as three early works by Chaucer, the father of English Literature. Visitors are eager to see the Gutenberg Bible, the first printed book in Western Europe, dating back to 1455. Folks can also see a massive double elephant folio of John James Audubon’s epic “Birds of America”.

The library welcomes readers and researchers from all around the globe – giving them access to a variety of books from different time periods and genres. The mission is to inspire and inform. There’s always something classic to appreciate…something new to discover. “This is a place where we encourage people to engage the past in the present for the future,” says Morand. “These are not old dead things – this is a collection of things that are alive.”

The Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library is open 7 days a week. Tours take place Saturdays at 1:30pm. Visitors can explore this destination for free. Click here for more information.