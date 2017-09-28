× FOX61 Game of the Week: Bristol Central vs. Maloney

MERIDEN — You voted, now it’s happening.

On this week’s game of the week, we’ll travel to Meriden as the the Maloney Spartans play host to the Bristol Central Rams, Friday 6:30 p.m. at Falcon Field.

Last week, both teams won their Division II West games at home. The Rams dominated Wethersfield 33-0; the Spartans defeated cross-town rival Bristol Eastern, 34-7.

In last year’s matchup, the Spartans defeated the Rams 34-27 at Muzzy Field. The Spartans lead the head-to-head matchup 29-25-3.

Both teams this season, defeated Hartford Public and lost to Windsor.

Complete game analysis will air on the FOX61 News at 11 Friday.

