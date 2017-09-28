× Hartford Fire Department accepts two federal grants for tech updates and new hires

HARTFORD — The Hartford Fire Department announced Thursday that they have accepted two seperate federal grants for a new communication system.

The grants total over 12 million dollars. Just under 1 million of that is being allocated for a new radio system. The department says their current system is plauged with issues, and the grant will help repair them.

Around $11 million will be allocated to the hiring and salary of 70 new firefighters for 3 years.

The grant will alleviate the staffing shortages the department currently faces.

The grant is the second biggest grant awarded in the country.

The fire department says the totality of the grants is the biggest for the department in some time, if not ever.