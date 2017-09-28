It’s National Coffee Day on Friday!

It’s National Coffee Day! For some of us, every day is coffee day but now you can get some deals for your cup of joe!

Dunkin Donuts you can get a free medium hot coffee Friday when you buy a medium or larger hot coffee, so head out to Dunkin and share a coffee with a friend.

If you’re heading to Mohegan Sun, not only Friday, but all weekend long, stop by Krispy Kreme. They’re giving away free coffee all weekend long starting Friday and going through Sunday night. That deal is good for either a small hot or iced coffee.

If you want more than a small coffee, Cumberland Farms says any size, it’s free! Friday, you can get a free hot or iced coffee in any size free of charge. You just have to text “freecoffee” all one word to 6 4 8 2 7. By the way, starting Friday, October 13, they’re bringing back “Free Coffee Fridays” where you can get a free cup, any size, any Friday throughout the month.

McDonald’s is giving away a free medium McCafe drink with any purchase if you use their smartphone app. But Friday, you can get any McCafe drink, Coffee, Frappe, smoothie, all those and more, for just $2.

But for those of you who are looking to make your coffee at home, how about a deal on k-cups? Keurig is offering 20 percent off all of their coffee K-cup pods online. The deal is good Friday through Sunday just use the code “celebrate.”