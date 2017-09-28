Machete, drugs sized by state police in Killingly traffic stop

KILLINGLY — State Police said they’ve seized drugs, cash, and a machete following a traffic stop in Killingly.

At around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday, troopers said they saw a Cadillac Escalade make an illegal U-Turn on Broad Street in Danielson. State police said they caught up to the Escalade on Reynolds Street and saw it was towing an unregistered trailer.

State police said they approached the car and interviewed Shaquille Reece, 24, of Webster, Massachusetts. During the interview, they searched the car and found a machete and a bag of heroin. K9 Ambrie, also found drugs on Reece.

State police said they seized 15 bags of heroin, over $1,000 in cash, along with his machete.

Reece was charged with possession of narcotics and weapons in a motor vehicle, among other charges.

Reece was held on a $2,500 baild and is due in Danielson Superior Court Thursday.