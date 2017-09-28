× Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to House votes at the Capitol for the first time since being shot

WASHINGTON D.C. — Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to House votes at the Capitol for the first time since being shot in the hip.

Scalise and four other people were injured in June when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman.

The congressman was struck in the hip and the bullet tore into blood vessels, bones and internal organs. He has undergone several surgeries and had been upgraded to fair condition.

In July, he was readmitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.