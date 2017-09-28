MLB TV schedule for Saturday: Red Sox on FOX61; Yankees on THIStv

HARTFORD — The Red Sox, Astros game will air on FOX61, and the Yankees vs. Blue Jays game will air on THIStv(WCCT-DT2) this Saturday.

The AL East leading Boston Red Sox are looking to head into the American League Playoffs on a high note, as they take on American League West leaders Houston Astros. The game is set for a 1 p.m. start. (On FOX61)

The New York Yankees, who clinched a wild card spot in the American League, are looking to gain momentum heading into their one-game playoff elimination. You can watch this game on THIStv(WCCT-DT2).