Norwich bar to stop showing NFL games

NORWICH – The Harp and Dragon has announced they will no longer air NFL games, out of “love for our country and servicemen and women.”

The decision follows the recent protests by multiple NFL teams, where players have been taking a knee, or standing and linking arms, during the National Anthem to protest racial injustice and take a stand against President Donald Trump’s controversial comments about the NFL.

The Harp and Dragon posted the announcement on their Facebook page, saying the decision is “in no way political or racial in any way.”