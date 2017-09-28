× Police looking for man following bank robbery in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said they are on the hunt for a man who allegedly robbed a bank Thursday.

Hartford police said they responded to Key Bank located on 1700 Park Street, following reports of a bank robbery. A teller told police that the suspect had come into the bank and handed her a letter.

“The letter said for her to hand over money, and implied that there were firearms involved. The teller handed over a money pouch approximately $170, and the suspect exited the bank,” said police.

Police said a dye pack in the money pouch went off as the man left the bank.

“The suspect took his shirt, dropping it, and was last seen northbound on Newton Street from Park Street,” said police.

Police are currently looking for the wanted suspect. No weapons were seen and there were injuries reported, according to police.