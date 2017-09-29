Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON -- The 49th annual Apple Harvest Festival in Southington kicked off Friday evening.

The festival is an annual tradition for many families that brings in people from all over.

This festival had live music, food vendors, carnival rides and most importantly, the famous apple fritters.

But if you're not there for the food, that's okay too, because there's also the parade, the arts and crafts show and the long awaited fireworks show.

Floyd Howes, of Maine, said "It's a great thing. It's a good fundraiser for a lot of organizations such as the Elks and all the schools and what-not. The different churches and I think the people come to just relax and enjoy themselves on a nice fall weekend."

The festival will run until October 8. Click here to for more information.