CCSU president postpones inauguration

NEW BRITAIN — Central Connecticut State University released a statement Friday saying that the Inauguration of President Zulma R. Toro, scheduled for October 6, has been postponed.

“Dr. Toro has decided she must put all her immediate time and energies into relief efforts for her family members who are still in Puerto Rico, some of them with health issues, in the hopes of bringing them back to the States,” said media relations, Janice Palmer.

Toro arrived in Miami Friday afternoon to meet her mother who had just arrived from Puerto Rico.

“The situation in Puerto Rico is so dire,” President Toro said, “and the need for help—my help and the help of others—is so great that I cannot turn my back on my family and friends and others I may be able to help.”

Toro said that she deeply regrets the inconvenience and disappointment her decision may cause, but that she hopes people will understand that this is a decision she was compelled to make by the conditions in her native Puerto Rico.

Palmer said the University is also canceling the events of Inauguration Week intended to be a celebration of the University’s engagement with its communities.

If you are looking for ways to help the people in Puerto Rico, click here.